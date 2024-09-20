No More Room in Hell 2 early access release date confirmed

Torn Banner Studios has announced the early access release date for No More Room in Hell 2, and it’s October 22nd.

The team is the same that’s behind the popular Chivalry 2, and this new title will cost $29.99 when it hits Steam and Epic Games Store. No More Room in Hell 2 is a “eight-player, co-op horror shooter”, and has more than 750,000 wishlists, says the team, across both Steam and Epic Games.

Check out the new release date trailer, below:

No More Room in Hell 2 is a terrifying 8 player co-op action horror experience. Find your friends in the dark and survive – in a dynamic, endlessly replayable zombie apocalypse. Each match, you’ll go from shaking solo in the darkness, underpowered and vulnerable, to forming a fully stocked co-op squad with assault rifles and explosives. An ever-present threat remains: if a responder dies, that character’s progress is lost forever. This is co-op with consequences. Now a commercial release, in the sequel to the 2011 award-winning Source mod, players start isolated in the dark, find their friends and survive – in a dynamic, endlessly replayable zombie apocalypse. With enemies and map locations inspired by classic zombie movies in a grounded yet terrifying survival story, the game will instill terror into players while offering fresh, tactical gameplay, high-stakes permadeath and intricate combat design that rewards cunning, teamwork and grit.

According to the press release, the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5, so it should look pretty good, and is “led by a core team of veterans from Torn Banner Studios and the original developer, Lever Games”, with Torn Banner adding that: “Lever Games has been fully acquired by Torn Banner Studios with a full team driving to an experience that will surprise and terrify fans of the co-op genre.”

No More Room in Hell 2 will be released into early access on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 22nd.