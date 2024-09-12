Puzzle game Machine Yearning released for iOS and Android devices

Developer Tiny Little Keys has announced its debut title Machine Yearning, has been released today for iOS and on Android’s Google Play store.

The team says that the game offers players “a rare opportunity to apply for a robot job”, adding: “if you think you’ve got what it takes, you’ll have to get past the advanced captcha system, purpose-built to catch out human applicants.”

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Create your own language and test your memory! Ludum Dare Game Jam Winner of #1 Most Fun, #1 Most Innovative Game! Machine Yearning is a word and memory game where you create your own language and test your ability to remember it. Premise: You’re a human masquerading as a robot to land a job meant only for mechanical minds. Your challenge? Solve captchas like never before—by inventing definitions on the fly! But remember: consistency is key, as you’ll need to recall your invented words to prove your robotic authenticity.

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

Cute, Retro-Style Pixel Art: Immerse yourself in charming visuals that transport you to a playful digital world.

Unlockables Galore: Earn stylish hats, helpful power-ups, and delightful themes as you advance.

Mind-Sharpening Fun: This game not only tests your memory but also enhances your cognitive skills.

Challenge Yourself: Starting easy, the game intensifies as you progress, perfect for fans of language, word, memory, and puzzle games.

User-Certified – Machine Yearning has verified itself as the definitive human detection system for robot jobs. It proved this at the renowned Ludum Dare game jam, where it ranked as #1 most fun, and #1 most innovative.

There are three game modes in Machine Yearning: Campaign, Timed, and Endless. It’s available now on iOS and Android devices for $1.99 (which “unlocks a range of tasteful hats for your robot mascot”).