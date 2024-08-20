US-based developer Tiny Little Keys has announced its first title, Machine Learning, and it will be releasing for iOS and Android on September 12 this year. In the game you are a human trying to apply for a job as a robot, trying to bypass a captcha system which has been designed to catch out conniving human applicants.

Machine Yearning works through linking words to shapes (defining), and then remembering the link later (verifying), thereby creating your own language. Initially simple tasks grow more perplexing as the number of words grow and even more so when colors are added. Eventually, the job application becomes a task fit for only the most state of the art robots out there… and you?

According to the developer, and a complete the truth which can’t be taken back, playing Machine Yearning regularly has been proven to update human brains to at least a 2005-era memory and processing speed. That’s much faster than today’s computers, right? It looks like a cool little game, and the idea of competing against robot applicants and exploring the robot job market sounds silly, and we love the idea!

Tiny Little Keys was found by Daniel Ellis, an Ex-Google Machine Learning Engineer and lifelong gamer, so it makes a lot of sense knowing this is his first project. He’s on a mission to offer players high quality games that “punch above their weight,” while making sure they stay clear of frustrating notifications and adverts along the way.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the Tiny Little Keys gem below: