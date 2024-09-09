The Story of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum movie coming in October

Gracious Films, GEL, and MusicFilmNetwork have announced the world premiere of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum movie, The Rubber Keyed Wonder.It will be screened at London’s BFi Max on October 3, and it charts the development and creation of the ZX Spectrum from its concept all the way through to its full release. Furthermore, it examines future versions of the computer and games that were synonymous with it including Jet Set Willy, Knightlore, Chuckie Egg, Ant Attack, Saboteur, and more.

The Rubber Keyed Wonder tells the story of Clive Sinclair’s now legendary ZX Spectrum home computer. First released in 1982, the ZX Spectrum sold millions of units worldwide and because of its low cost and accessibility it quickly became one of the most important technological innovations of its time, opening the door to a whole new world of possibilities for millions of people. The ZX Spectrum enabled many users to learn how to program and create their own games, which helped kickstart the British video games industry of the 1980’s.

The world premier will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s directors, Anthony & Nicola Caulfield, broadcaster James O’ Brien, Sir Clive Sinclair’s son, Crispin Sinclair, inventor and Sir Clive Sinclair’s nephew, Grant Sinclair, and the creators of Ant Attack (Sandy White) and Saboteur (Clive Townsend).

The Rubber Keyed Wonder movie is a celebration of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum and its extraordinary inventor, Clive Sinclair. Tickets will be on sale September 6 at 12 noon to BFI members here. For those lucky enough to get tickets, the chance to play on every version of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum that has ever been released will be available, as well as a special presentation for the Spectrum Next of an updated version of Saboteur from Clive Townsend.

You can watch the film’s trailer below: