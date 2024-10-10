A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead getting noise detection mechanic

Saber Interactive and Stormind Games have revealed an exciting new feature in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, called ‘Microphone Noise Detection.’ This exciting feature coming to the game inspired by Paramount Pictures’ horror franchise when it releases on October 17.

Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of the films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you’ll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lie ahead, all while trying to survive the ever-present dangers that lurk all around you. Experience the harrowing journey of Alex, a young college student suffering from asthma and struggling to survive the end of the world alongside her boyfriend, Martin. But the nightmarish creatures stalking the land aren’t the only threat she’ll have to contend with as she travels through the ruins of civilization in search of a safe haven for herself and her family.

If players activate their microphone, the feature will allow the aliens to hear any real noises being made in real life, bringing a new level of immersion. It’s time to snack before you play, and tell everyone in your house to stop scrolling TikTok for the duration of your playtime! A brand-new ‘Survive in Silence’ live-action trailer has been released to show how the noise reduction technology works in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

Some of the features of the game include:

A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe : Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.

: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse. Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence : Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.

: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away. Survive the End of the World : Forge your own path through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe your environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.

: Forge your own path through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe your environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you. Experience Full Immersion with Microphone Noise Detection: Amplify the terror of A Quiet Place like never before with the optional “Microphone Noise Detection” feature. By activating your microphone, the game’s deadly creatures can detect every sound you make, bringing the horror right into your room.

You can watch the exciting trailer below: