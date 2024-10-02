AK-xolotl update adds local co-op and more

Developer 2Awesome Studio and publisher Playstack has announced a free update for AK-xolotl adding co-op, and more features.

The co-op is local only, but as the press release says: “What’s better than an Axolotl with an AK-47? TWO Axolotls with AK-47s!”. Regarding the update, the publisher says: “Whether you are a returning player or checking it out for the first time, this updates brings a lot of fun and firepower to the Pond. Come on it, the water’s fine— maybe just a little explosive.”

Check out the new launch trailer for the update, below:

Ready to unleash some amphibious anarchy? AK-xolotl, the charmingly chaotic roguelike shooter, just got a massive upgrade as it’s adding couch co-op to the mix. AK-xolotl is the ultimate top-down roguelite shooter starring the most adorable amphibian! You’re an axolotl armed with an AK, that embarks on an epic rampage, shooting down anything that stands in your way. Slaughter your way through a variety of biomes and conquer randomly generated rooms, all while collecting delicious food and capturing precious baby Axolotls. Channel the incredible power of Axolotls’ regeneration! If you’re knocked down, you will rise again from the ashes and start stronger, unlocking new weapons with each fight. Fight, die, come back stronger and fight again!

There are more features being added than the co-op, as follows:

20+ New Weapons

15+ New Items

1 New Biome & New Boss

13 New Enemies

10 New Room Types

On top of that, there are some new systems and overhauls coming with the update:

Axolittles System Overhaul

Cooking System Overhaul

Weapon System Overhauled

New Quirk System

New Progression System

New Run Generator System

SMACK ATTACK!

New Weapon Mods System & 27 Different Mods

New Status Effect

New Player Status System

AK-xolotl is out now for PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.