As We Descend developer reveals gameplay deep dive and demo

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Box Dragon has revealed a gameplay deep dive for strategic roguelike deck-builder, As We Descend. On top of that, you can also play a demo of the game right now, as it’s been released on Steam.

The trailer and demo reveal came as part of The Spill, an indie dev stream that features titles like Valheim, Satisfactory, and a lot more. Game Director Kevin Chang joined Satisfactory Community Manager Snutt Treptow to talk all things As We Descend, and reveal the first deep dive into its gameplay.

Check out the trailer, below:

As We Descend takes a strategic twist to the beloved deckbuilding roguelike genre. Recruit units for your expeditions, navigate political treachery, enlist allies across the city, and take on incomprehensible foes. The gameplay varies from turn-based, card-drafting combat, to relationship building with key figures in a desperate city which evolves and crumbles in unique ways based on the player’s decisions. It’s the first game from Box Dragon, a studio founded by former Stunlock Studios developers, Kevin Chang and Karl Bergström, with its unique art designed by Aleks Nikonov, former senior character and environment concept artist at Riot Games.

“It was a blast to reveal our official announcement trailer at The Spill today, sharing such an exciting moment with our fellow developers, friends, and players,” said Kevin, Game Director at Box Dragon. “It’s a perfect opportunity to speak to existing As We Descend fans who’ve tried our closed beta already, and open the door to even more players with our new Steam demo. We’re extra grateful to everyone who’s played and provided feedback so far, and I look forward to gathering even more from the demo and continued beta so we can raise the bar even higher for roguelike deckbuilders.”

As We Descend is coming to PC.