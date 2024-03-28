As We Descend announced as the next published game from Coffee Stain

Coffee Stain Publishing has announced As We Descend, an apocalyptic roguelike deckbuilder from developer Box Dragon.

In case you don’t know, Coffee Stain is the publisher behind Deep Rock Galactic, Satisfactory, and Valheim, and Box Dragon is the new studio formed by Kevin Chang and Karl Bergström, two of the people behind Battlerite. The team is also joined by former Riot Games senior character and environmental concept artist, Aleks Nikonov.

As We Descend is described as a “roguelike deckbuilder that thrusts players into a decaying world in which the last civilization must descend into the depths of the earth to ensure humanity’s survival”. The game will soon be going into beta, and you can sign-up for that closed test at the official site, here.

Taking a dystopian and strategic twist to the deckbuilding roguelike genre, the game will see players defend the last city of humankind on a perilous journey. Players will explore a feudal cityscape to make contacts, gather forces, scavenge ruins, and find valuable resources to gain an advantage over the deadly monsters threatening humanity’s existence. When these monsters advance, the game’s challenging turn-based combat will require strategy and card drafting skill, as players build their forces with unique units, each with their own cards and capabilities. As We Descend is the first game from Box Dragon, a studio founded by former Stunlock Studios developers Kevin Chang and Karl Bergström. The team is also joined by Aleks Nikonov, who previously worked at Riot Games as senior character and environment concept artist.

Kevin, Game Director at Box Dragon said: “It feels like only yesterday we were announcing that Box Dragon existed, and here we are over two years later unveiling what we’ve been crafting for all this time,” adding, “we’re ecstatic to begin playtests in our closed beta to help shape the development of our game. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we know that we can make As We Descend an S-tier roguelike deckbuilder with the help of passionate players who love this genre and are eager for something new and big”.

“This project started years ago when Coffee Stain teamed up with Karl and Kevin to start Box Dragon, a brand new stand-alone studio within Coffee Stain that would focus on creating their own original IPs,” said Joel Rydholm, Producer at Coffee Stain Publishing. “This game is the first in that line – and I’m very excited to finally be able to reveal it to the world”.

As We Descend will be in closed beta soon, you can check out the Steam page here.