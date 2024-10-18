Buckshot Roulette getting multiplayer this Halloween

Critical Reflex and Mike Klubnika have announced that the viral hit Buckshot Roulette is getting a multiplayer mode on October 31. Coming as a free update this Halloween, players will be able to challenge each other to a game of life and death in the creepy nightclub with new items. A new trailer has been released to celebrate the announcement, which you can watch below.

Two to four players enter – only one will leave.Roll the dice with your life. Good luck. Grab a seat at the table and press your luck together in Buckshot Roulette’s multiplayer mode. Try out all-new items including the Jammer to skip a player’s turn and the Inverter to reverse the table’s turn order.

Seeing Buckshot roulette get multiplayer is great. As much fun as it is to player alone, that tension is going to feel so much more intense when facing off against different people.

We played Buckshot Roulette and in our review we said, “for such a simple game that doesn’t last long, Buckshot Roulette can be replayed and replayed, with plenty of strategical decisions needed to be made when facing certain death. Chance and luck do play a role in each match, but you can also counter the dealer’s decisions if they fail. These kind of ideas don’t come around often, and while it isn’t going to be something players play alone for more than an hour or two at a time, the possibilities of multiplayer or VR can make it’s appeal last for a while.”