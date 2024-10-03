DIG VR is coming this month to Meta Quest

Wired Productions and Just Add Water have announced that DIG VR is going to launch on October 24 for Meta Quest. To celebrate the news, a heartfelt trailer has been released to celebrate the occasion, “evoking the nostalgia of childhood dreams and cherished connections to the past.”

Step into the virtual realm of earth excavation with DIG VR, where intuitive controls blend seamlessly with immersive features and music to create an experience of operating a bright yellow digger that is so realistic, that you’ll almost think you can smell the diesel, mud, and sweat.

Speaking of the upcoming release and why it means a lot to the team, Leo Zullo, Co-founder and Managing Director of Wired Productions said, “The pandemic was a terrible period for many, but one positive outcome was the concept of DIG VR, which came about whilst quarantined on my father’s farm in Italy. Using a digger in real life, with those controls and a steep learning curve, made the idea of a digging game in VR pop. Coming back to the UK and talking to the Just Add Water team, and of course, Meta, the idea took shape and DIG VR began its journey.”

He added, “The game is deeply personal, but should resonate with many folks, from VR fans to construction workers, to simulation fans, and more importantly parents and their children. In DIG VR we wanted to recreate the feeling of being on a digger, or for those who have never tried, to encapsulate the essence of operating these wonderful machines. The concept was born in Italy, made in the UK, and now being shared to the world.”

You can watch the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV-JYNBZ3iA