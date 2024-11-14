DIG VR launch trailer released

Wired Productions and Just Add Water have released the launch trailer for DIG VR just hours before the game officially hits Meta Quest. Launching at 6pm GMT today, players will be able to operate heavy machinery without having to wear a hard hat.

Enter the town of Diglington, where the journey to becoming a master of operating excavators starts off with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream. Players will experience several types of diggers making their way through heavy machinery up to operating a colossal machine. Featuring a diverse set of attachments to help you overcome the most challenging of jobs, players will dig, delve, dredge, and of course, discover their love of all things excavational.

“When we set out to create Dig VR, my goal was to craft an experience that felt instantly familiar and intuitive – especially for anyone who’s ever been behind the controls of a digger.” – said Leo Zullo, Managing Director at Wired Productions, “I wanted players to feel at ease straight away, as if they already knew how to navigate the world. At the same time, I wanted the game to be accessible and engaging for newcomers, with controls that just make sense from the start. Whether players are reliving memories of real-world experiences, making new ones, or comparing it to the real thing, I wanted them to feel that every detail was created with love, care, and respect for the mechanical beasts. Between the teams at Wired Productions and Just Add Water, I truly believe we’ve pulled it off, and I can’t wait for players to experience Dig VR for themselves.”

Some of the key features coming to DIG VR include:

Full career mode campaign with options for both serious and casual players

Co-op and competitive multiplayer modes

Three quirky mini-games with online leaderboards

A stress free, zen-like sandbox mode

Master up to 4 Digger Sizes with 7 unique tool heads to attach

Unlock over 70 customisation options for your digger, including decal, paint and skins

Featuring the first ever dynamic dig-able terrain in VR, which can be dug, moved and dumped.

“I’m so happy for Dig VR to finally be released and for players to get their hands on it!, said Ben Hinchliffe, Lead Designer at Just Add Water, “Everyone has put so much passion and effort into the game, we really hope that shines through and people enjoy it as much as we do.”

You can watch the launch trailer for DIG VR below: