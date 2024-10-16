FragPunk is responsive, and movement feels smooth | Hands-on preview

I’m losing count of the amount of arena shooters these days. Granted, it may because I’m getting older and therefore the memory is growing foggy with every day I wander around on Earth, but I wouldn’t be wrong in saying there seems to be a new one out almost every few weeks. Despite this wealth of FPS multiplayers, there are only a few that hang around. Unless it’s Overwatch or Valorant, players rarely want to know, so what makes FragPunk any different?

After playing the closed beta, there’s a definite appeal to the way FragPunk approaches the genre. It does many of the same things these other shooters does, but there’s one mechanic that aims to change the way each match plays out. Shard Cards are a way to change how each team’s game can be affected. At the start of every round, players on each team get to select cards that can then be used to provide an advantage on the battlefield, and there’s plenty of choice in how these make a difference.

Some can change the length of matches by adding or taking away 30 seconds while others can increase a player’s movement speed or add additional health. Then there are cards that make enemy heads bigger, explode enemies after they die, and place a turtle on your back so that you have an additional layer of protection if getting shot from behind. One card even adds ice to the map so that you can slide around, giving players a new mechanic when moving around trying to take out the opponent.

I often found the mix of cards to change the outcome of a match significantly. Sometimes you get cards that aren’t going to do much for making it easier to get a kill, but buff your weapons or add health so that you’ve got an advantage when relying on your skills in first-person combat. Other times you’ll draw the short straw and get a Shard Card that fails to match the impressive set of cards that have been dealt to the opponent. This element of luck helps shift the way matches play out, and it makes FragPunk all the better for it.

Shard Clash feels like the big draw of FragPunk, but for those traditional shooter fans, Team Deathmatch features for those wanting to run and gun with the selection of heroes on offer. The beta offered 12 in total, and each Lancer has a range of moves that offer everything from makeshift walls for protection to additional weapons like rocket launchers or controllable robots for an additional method of attack. You can choose from a range of weapons as well, such as assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles to appeal to your preferences as a shooter.

Maps are colourful and varied, offering plenty of chokepoints for taking advantage in teams. FragPunk is so much better when strategising with others as opposed to just running around without a plan. There are already a lot of skilled players out there, making matches a challenge, but after learning how these Shard Cards work and when best to select them, it can make for some exciting gameplay. It’s also worth mentioning how good the servers are at this point, as I had no issues finding a match as well as them being stable throughout my time with the closed beta.

With so many shooters out there, FragPunk might feel like just another one to add to the ever-growing list, however, the Shard Cards add a lot to how matches play out. It’s also incredibly responsive when it comes to the gunplay, and movement feels smooth. It’s a good sign for when it finally launches, as servers were strong and the player base is pretty large at this point. If you are tired of the same kind of shooter and are looking for something different, this might just be the next big thing you’ll want to try out.