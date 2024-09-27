FragPunk closed beta test dates announced, new content revealed

NetEase Games has revealed some new content for FragPunk, as well as the upcoming closed beta test dates at Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Developer Bad Guitar Studio will be letting players test out the upcoming shooter on Steam and Xbox Series S|X (will cross-play) from October 10th to October 21st. If you took place in the alpha test in June on Steam you’ll automatically get access to the closed beta for October via your Steam library, whereas Xbox players will need to head to the Xbox Insider Hub app on the console and sign up that way. Steam players who can also sign up via the official Steam page, here.

A new trailer has been released at the Xbox showcase during TGS, which you can see below:

The FragPunk Closed Beta Test will be available for players in North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, and Korea. The languages supported in this game version include English, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Korean. All player data will be deleted once the Closed Beta Test is complete. However, those who participated will receive special in-game rewards upon launch.

In terms of the new content revealed, here’s the list:

Two new Lancers will be playable: Sonar and Spider. These characters have abilities that will buff their teammates, making them excellent support characters. They will debut alongside several brand-new powerful weapons that can enhance the arsenals of all the Lancers in the game.

New Shard Cards that can bend the rules of combat will also make their debut during the closed beta. These include the “Birdman” card, which lets players glide across the battlefield, two status effect cards involving flashbang effects that can be used to counter each other, named “Flashlight” and “Safety Glasses” to name just a few!

Xin Chang, creative director and producer of FragPunk said: “The Closed Beta Test will give players a fresh new look at FragPunk and give them the opportunity to provide our team with the feedback we need to make the game as balanced and fun as it can be as it draws nearer to its launch. We’re very grateful for player feedback so far and are excited to bring the game to even more players with this new test. So, make sure to register for the FragPunk Closed Beta Test on Steam and Xbox Series X|S, and get ready to bend the rules on October 10”.

Fragpunk is coming to PC via Steam, and Xbox Series S|X.