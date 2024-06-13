FragPunk closed alpha is starting later this month

NetEase Games has announced the closed alpha dates for 5v5 hero shooter FragPunk, and it’s starting on June 27th. The test will run until July 1st, but it’s worth noting that the firsd FragPunk closed alpha will be “focussed on North America”.

That said, you can request access via the Steam page, or the official website, here.

You can check out the extended world premiere trailer, below:

Players can bend the rules of combat to their advantage, as they pick their heroes, customize their weapon loadout, and choose from a selection of shard cards that shift every round in this free to play experience. FragPunk is developed by Bad Guitar, a subsidiary studio of ThunderFire which is one of the primary studios under NetEase. The game will come to Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025. FragPunk’s Closed Alpha Test will feature 70 of shard cards with varied rule bending powers, 10 playable heroes with unique abilities, 4 playable maps and 15 usable weapons, some of which feature unique abilities! Apart from that, a multitude of in-game rewards have been prepared for players to discover and enjoy during the first closed alpha test.

Here’s some of the key features:

Shard Cards & Power to Bend the Rules: No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same thanks to over 70 shard cards to play with! These unique cards can amplify jump height, reverse the roles of attackers and defenders, engulf bullets in flames or turn them into chain lightning, and even resurrect players! And since the card selection changes every round, this creates new and unique combinations, with infinite gameplay possibilities!

No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same thanks to over 70 shard cards to play with! These unique cards can amplify jump height, reverse the roles of attackers and defenders, engulf bullets in flames or turn them into chain lightning, and even resurrect players! And since the card selection changes every round, this creates new and unique combinations, with infinite gameplay possibilities! Frantic 5v5 Hero Shooter Action: Each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so get a move on! This frantic match time means players have to aim true and react fast to win the fight. Choose between a varied cast of heroes with diverse abilities, customize weapon combinations, pick the best cards and get ready for a lightning-fast fight!

Each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so get a move on! This frantic match time means players have to aim true and react fast to win the fight. Choose between a varied cast of heroes with diverse abilities, customize weapon combinations, pick the best cards and get ready for a lightning-fast fight! Endlessly Replayable: With its varied selection of heroes, weapons, shard cards and maps to play in, FragPunk can look forward to discovering several combinations which will result in a fresh new experience for each new round as they develop their personal combat style.

With its varied selection of heroes, weapons, shard cards and maps to play in, FragPunk can look forward to discovering several combinations which will result in a fresh new experience for each new round as they develop their personal combat style. Immersive Maps and Vibrant Visuals: FragPunk features complex and varied map designs mixed with visual effects including collages, graffiti and a blend of realistic and stylized textures. Players can feast their eyes on bold colors, sharp shapes and dynamic lines that provide an amazing visual experience while the bullets fly.

FragPunk is coming to PC and Xbox.