Funko Fusion is getting Bob Ross pack, Sun Wukong, and more

During a New York comic con panel at the end of last week 10:10 Games co-founder Arthur Parsons announced a heap of content coming to Funko Fusion.

Parsons was joined by Funko’s VP of licensing, Jason Bischoff, and Skybound Entertainment Chairman, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Robert Kirkman, and there really does seem a lot of content coming to the game.

Among other things, the online co-op is coming soon, though it seems it might be specific to certain game packs, as the press release says: “The much anticipated co-op mode will be coming to Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, beginning with Jurassic World and followed by Hot Fuzz shortly after.”

The Bob Ross pack was released immediately upon announcement, with the studio saying: “Celebrate the joy of painting with the Bob Ross Pack featuring cultural icon Bob Ross as a playable character and bonus outfits – available now for all platforms for $4.99.”

Free DLC – Jurassic World Bonus Pack: Alongside the launch of Jurassic World Co-Op, players can download this free DLC bonus pack featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm as a playable character, and a Fossil Outfit for the Dilophosaurus character.

Free DLC – Sun Wukong: The mischievous Monkey King joins the Funko Fusion roster as a playable character, available now as free DLC!

Free DLC – Back To The Future Outfits Pack: Four new outfits from Back to the Future and Back To the Future Part II are now available for Doc Brown and Marty McFly as free DLC.

New from Invincible: New characters and outfits—Atom Eve (base + “Alternate Eve” variant outfit), Rex Splode, and Invincible’s famous Blue Suit outfit—coming 11/15 in the Invincible Pack DLC.

The Office: Calling all Scranton fans – The Office DLC is coming later this year!

Funko Fusion is out now for PC and consoles.