Psychological thriller Go Home Annie is coming in December

Publisher Nordcurrent Labs has announced that Misfit Village’s psychological thriller Go Home Annie is coming to PC on December 3rd. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, but also hitting console next year sometime.

A new trailer has been released showing off “the shadowy paranormal investigation outfit, the SCP Foundation, and the metaphysical mysteries they seek to answer, which go beyond human comprehension”. Check it out, below:

In Go Home Annie you assume the role of Annie, a low-level employee of the SCP Foundation, a covert organization meant to secure and contain anomalous entities and protect the general public from them. Working for the SCP’s Replication Division, you’re tasked with testing artificially developed paranormal events. You’ll have to solve puzzles, converse with strange entities, and explore multiple paths to untangle the secrets behind the SCP’s Replication Division. Why has an organization with the motto “Secure, Contain, Protect” created a division for replicating paranormal events and anomalous entities? Why are you tasked with repeatedly testing the same replicas, with a seemingly never changing outcome? You will need to make drastic decisions to uncover your true purpose and alter the course of your fate.

“Go Home Annie is our love letter to all things paranormal and SCP Foundation related across the internet, media and beyond”, said Mladen Bošnjak, Creative Director at Misfit Village. “Go Home Annie intimately puts players straight into the heart of the action – it’s intense, creepy, and has you question reality and what you really know. Are you ready to uncover the secrets behind the mysterious SCP Foundation?”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch date of Go Home Annie and bring this spectral experience to psychological thriller fans across the world”, said Andrius Mackevičius, Head of Publishing at Nordcurrent Labs. “The horror community has been incredibly supportive in the game’s development and we believe it will resonate with players worldwide. Whether you’re into horror, SCP Foundation, or psychological thriller games, there’s an opportunity for everyone to enjoy in Go Home Annie.”

Go Home Annie is coming to PC on December 3rd, and consoles next year.