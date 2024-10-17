Terrordrome: Reign of the Legends out now

Forthright Entertainment, the publisher of Terrordrome: Reign of the Legends, has revealed it is now available to buy from today. The game features various characters from various urban legends and horror literature including Frankenstein, Dracula, and Bloody Mary

Remember all those scary stories you were told when you were a kid? Imagine if those stories turned out to be true. Welcome to the world of TERRORDROME where these monsters affect the real-world, unknown to humans who live their regular day-to-day life. All these horror stories are brought to life through the eyes of the main character, Alex Van Helsing, as he ventures to take down Dracula. Along this journey, Van Helsing will meet new allies and enemies on his horrific journey. Featuring brutal combat, addictive combos, and unique stages, TERRORDROME has built up a passionate community of fans since its early-access release offering fans of horror something different – the chance to unite their love of horror and gaming.

Some of the main features of the game include:

Single player arcade mode.

Online PVP – Cross-Play with Steam.

Online Quick-Play.

Online Public Lobbies.

Rollback Net Code for online lobbies.

Training Mode.

Tutorial.

Shared Split/screen PVP.

Partial Controller Support.

As for the various game mechanics, players can expect:

Combo Strings.

Special Moves.

Unleash Moves (Super Attacks in conventional terms).

EX Moves

Death Sentences (DS for short – Finisher moves).

Helpers (Stunning Attacks).

Combo Breaker.

Counter Combo Break.

Dodge.

Cancel moves.

You can watch the ‘Choose Your Character’ trailer featuring different characters like the Wendigo, Lady in White, and Spring-Heeled Jack below: