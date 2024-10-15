The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II release date announced

NIS America has announced the release date for the much anticipated sequel, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, and it’s early 2025.

Coming on February 14th, 2025 to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG), PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is about “a shocking series of murders” that sets “the wheels of fate into motion once again.”

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

Here’s some of the key features regarding the combat:

Battle System: The game builds on the seamless transition between field battles and command battles introduced in the previous game with new mechanics that can be used in both: Cross Charge & EX Chains! Mastering the use of these two combo mechanics can provide you with overwhelming firepower to use against your opponents.

