Timberborn update adds new physics, mod support, and more

Developer Mechanistry has announced a major update for city-building game Timberborn, adding 3D water physics, official mod support, and more.

After an early access launch in 2021, Timberborn sold over a million copies in two years and has a positive rating on Steam. This new update adds quite a bit, so we’ve got a new trailer for you, and then we’ll get into the details.

The update is number six, and called “The Wonders of Water”. The developer says it “deepens the hydro-engineering options of Timberborn, as both water and polluted badwater become easier to manipulate”.

Take expanded control of two diametrically different factions and their most ingenious building tools: aqueducts, underwater tunnels, and even submerged districts. Lift your rivers and cities skyward with new building options like overhanging platforms and vertical power shafts for building above. Your new builds will be taller and more sophisticated than ever!

Here’s the new features, then:

3D water physics – Timberborn’s hallmark feature goes 3D. Water and badwater now flows over buildings, making it possible to build aqueducts, underwater tunnels, and even entire underwater cities. Automated sluices, impermeable floors, and updates to dams and floodgates bring even greater creativity to your hydro-engineering.

Timberborn is in early access on PC via Steam now.