Until Dawn will have DLSS support, NVIDIA announces

NVIDIA has announced the next run of five games to get RTX support at launch, and the headline act is the 2024 redux of Until Dawn.

The GPU manufacturer says that Until Dawn “offers PC gamers the opportunity to further enhance fidelity with ray-traced reflections and ray-traced ambient occlusion effects”, adding that “if you play on a GeForce RTX 40 Series PC you can also enable DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution accelerating Until Dawn’s performance and making gameplay even more responsive when the game launches October 4th.”

Throne and Liberty from NCSOFT is out now, and that also has launched with DLSS 3, which NVIDIA says multiplies performance by “2.6X at 4K, with all settings maxed out” on average.

The next game in the list is Starship Troopers: Extermination, which is 16-player co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that launches on October 11th. NVIDIA says that “if you own a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU or laptop, you can activate DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, aiding you in your fight against the Bug menace.”

The Axis Unseen is the next one, described as “heavy metal horror game from Just Purkey Games”, and this one launches on October 22nd with DLSS 3 support, including Frame Generation and Reflex.

Last up is MechWarrior 5: Clans, coming on October 17th. NVIDIA says: “MechWarrior 5: Clans will feature day-one support for both NVIDIA Reflex and DLSS 3 with DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Frame Generation.”

On top of this news, the NVIDIA App has seen an update released for PCs and laptops “further enhances the NVIDIA app beta, adding G-SYNC controls, driver rollback, and more”.