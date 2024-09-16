Until Dawn PC specs and features revealed

Developer Ballistic Moon has revealed the Until Dawn PC specs and features over on the official PlayStation blog, and it seems it’ll run on a wide variety of machines.

Originally developed by Supermassive Games, it’s sort of the “one that started it all” for the developer and the style of game, but the PC port is being handled by Ballistic Moon. Technical Director Chris Lamb has explained the features and Until Dawn PC specs, ahead of the October 4th release date.

It’ll have full DualSense controller support, with Lamb saying: “Much like the PS5 console version, we are bringing the capabilities of the DualSense controller straight over to PC. You’ll be able to experience haptic feedback, feeling the heartbeat of the characters during intense Don’t Move sequences. Adaptive triggers allow you to feel the weight of your choices, and experience life-like resistance when pulling the trigger of firearms.”

It’ll also support upscaling with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3, and be able to be played in an Ultrawide (21:9 and 32:9) aspect ratio. Lamb says that “playing Until Dawn on an ultrawide monitor is quite an experience, and it’s something we’ve wanted to do from the very beginning”.

Ray Tracing and and unlocked frame rate will also be supported, and we’ve got the Until Dawn PC specs here as well:

Low: 720p at 30fps, Intel Core i7 4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / Radeon RX 470, 8GB RAM

Medium: 1080p at 60fps, Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, 16GB RAM

High: 1440p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps, Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT, 16GB RAM

Ultra; 4K at 60fps, Intel Core i7 11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT, 16GB RAM

The game will require 70GB of storage, and for low and medium that’s fine on an SSD, whereas high and ultra require an NVMe drive.

Until Dawn is coming to PC on October 4th.