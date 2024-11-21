Among Ashes released date announced

Rat Cliff Games has announced its survival horror title Among Ashes is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on December 9th.

With the tagline “Among ashes the truth remains. Uncover it, or you may not survive the night” it doesn’t sound like one for the non-horror fans, but the aesthetic and idea does seem seriously cool. Oh and there’s a demo on Steam right now if you want to give it a try early.

As you’d expect, there’s a new release date trailer to accompany the announcement, and you can check it out, below:

Among Ashes is a metafictional horror title about a haunted video game and the disturbing story behind its creation. It’s a stormy night in the early 2000s and your friend has sent you a link to Night Call, a horror game that he found online. As you play, strange things start happening in your apartment. Something is terribly wrong with the game. It features an innovative, meta-framing device in which players will experience a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another first-person horror game, in addition to a host of unique presentational touches, narrative surprises, mechanics and puzzles that transport players back to the turn of the millennium – providing a terrifying dose of nostalgia in the process. In the retro-styled survival-horror game Night Call, players will explore the labyrinthian halls of Stoker Manor; solving puzzles and fighting off the nightmarish creatures that lie within. In the real world, however, they’ll be haunted by dark entities that have latched on to this strange game, as they frantically try to unravel the mystery behind the game and its enigmatic creator.

We had a look at Among Ashes back in April, and found it really interesting. Chris White said: “I have no idea what’s going on in Among Ashes, but I’m so invested. There are so many cool ideas going on between both worlds that I haven’t been this excited for a horror game in a while. The authentic visuals of old-school survival horrors make Night Call such a cool game to play, but the peeling back of the curtain makes you nervous and scared. We all play these kinds of games, but the difference is we can turn them off and they’re gone. I think that’s what makes it such a clever concept; the fact we all understand how games work yet never think about what would happen if reality merged with them.”

Among Ashes is coming to PC and PS5 on December 9th.