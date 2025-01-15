Among Ashes review

Among Ashes is perhaps one of the most creative approaches to horror we’ve seen in recent memory. Games within games aren’t new, but they definitely aren’t always executed well, especially when it comes to horror. Thankfully, Rat Cliff Games has done something exciting and terrifying while never outstaying its welcome. It’s also easy to relate to the early 2000s setting as I was around seventeen when Among Ashes was set, so slow internet and shoddy looking internet forums in the recesses of the internet were something I was familiar with.

You’re playing a DOOM-like FPS when you get a message from a friend about some game called Night Call via your instant messenger. The developer of it was never heard of again, just a post about the game and a link to download. It all feels like some creepypasta tale, but you’re instantly fascinated by this taboo video game draped in mystery, feeling as though maybe you shouldn’t be playing it. Of course, it would be pretty crappy if you didn’t bother, so off you go downloading Night Call.

Night Call could be any type of game really, but it takes on a similar form to that of Resident Evil on the PS1, except it’s set in a mansion in the heart of England. As you explore the mansion, you’ll have to knock down enemies with your police baton, pistol, or later a shotgun; solve environmental puzzles that feel familiar to those early PlayStation titles; and uncover the mysteries of the mansion. It’s all very routine, but Among Ashes continues to use a meta approach to solve puzzles by flipping between your chat to uncover the ‘bugs’ within the game and work out what’s happening.

The first real jump scare and moment that left me on edge was after playing Night Call for a short time and re-entering the real world. Walking around my empty apartment and hearing a knock at the door led to a genuinely terrifying moment. Among Ashes blends its games within a game, using your character to continue playing at their PC as well as being updated by their friend about various reports to do with this game. I was more enamoured by the ideas and the story than the actual gameplay. It’s not bad by any means, but the different paths the story took were always more enjoyable than the outdated yet intended approach to playing.

As you approach the ending, the need to focus on what it’s telling you is so important. It might require another playthrough to grasp, but I was so engaged in the story of Night Call and what happened in its creation. It’s easily one of the finest horrors of 2024, and had I had the chance to play more towards the end of last year, I would have been shouting about it to everyone I met. You don’t get a lot of games like Among Ashes anymore, and I’m so glad I got to play it.

It’s hard to talk about Among Ashes without giving anything away. It’s such a smart and creative title that horror fans are going to thoroughly enjoy and appreciate. You don’t know what’s going on, you never know what to expect, and despite a short runtime, it’s well worth giving it your time. I love how it sounds and the old school approach to its visuals make it feel as though you are playing an old game while sat at your PC in the middle of the night all alone. For those wanting something different, I can’t recommend this enough.