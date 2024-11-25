Biomorph released for PlayStation 5

After an initial launch on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), MetroidVania Biomorph is now available on PlayStation 5, too.

Lucid Dreams Studio announced this news, along with a price ($19.99/£15.99), and reminder that the game is backed by Ubisoft, via the Ubisoft RADAR investment fund.

Check out the launch trailer for the game, below:

BIOMORPH is a stunning 2D Metroidvania adventure brought to life with beautiful hand-drawn art. Step into the role of Harlo, one of the last survivors of their kind, armed with a unique ability to transform into any creature they defeat. By absorbing the powers of fallen foes, Harlo gains new skills for combat and exploration. From sprinting faster and smashing barriers to unleashing explosive projectiles, biomorphing unlocks endless possibilities to adapt and overcome challenges. Careful strategy will be key to navigating this treacherous world. Bash, slide, shoot, and embody the many creatures you encounter. Players can customize their builds to suit their playstyle, utilizing a variety of skills to tackle puzzles, unlock hidden areas and face powerful enemies. Explore ancient ruins, forgotten settlements and sprawling underground complexes while unraveling the mystery of a long-lost cataclysm. Master biomorphing to conquer every challenge and uncover the secrets that lie ahead.

We reviewed the original PC version on Steam, scoring it 8/10 and saying: “Biomorph is an entertaining Metroidvania with a cool central mechanic and a whole lot of convenient little features. Swapping between different monsters to find your way around the map is always a lot of fun, and finding secrets has never been easier thanks to the ability to take snapshots of suspicious spots. It might be a bit too punishing for some, but if you love Metroidvanias as much as I do, it’s well worth playing.”

Biomorph is out now for PC and PS5.