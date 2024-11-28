Cat Quest 3 update adds new quests, boss fights, and gear

Publisher Kepler Interactive has announced an update for The Gentlebros-developed title, Cat Quest 3, out now for PC players, and coming soon to people who played the game on consoles.

The update has a new trailer, which you can check out below, but it adds a fair bit of content, and it’s all for free — which is nice.

The vast open seas of the Purribean are both bountiful and dangerous for any would-be explorers – but it’s here you’ll find the treasure your group of adventurers has been searching for, the legendary North Star. Buccaneers beware – you aren’t the only ones on the lookout for treasure, the fur-ocious Pi-rats are here too, and they’ll stop at nothing to reach the treasure before you. Featuring local co-op, Cat Quest III features an array of gear, weapons, spells and trinkets that allow you to create the cat that is right for you. Whether you want to go in claws blazing or take a more tactical approach, the Purribean can be explored however you see fit.

Five New Side Quests – Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes.

Four New Explorable Dungeons – Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles and surprises to discover.

Three New Boss Fights – Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters.

A Bounty of New Gear – Discover new gear items and add even more options to your character builds to unleash your full feline fury.

In our review, we said: “Cat Quest 3 is an incredibly compelling and endearing experience, with top notch combat, a gorgeous world to explore and way more cat puns than most games. If a lighthearted RPG with just the right amount of depth and a lot of variety sounds like something you need in your life, then Cat Quest 3 be the booty you seek”

You can also find out about how the developer for Cat Quest 3 keeps a list of cat puns in our interview with the team.

Cat Quest 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.