Cat Quest III demo out now, full game coming in August

Kepler Interactive and developer Gentlebros has announced that Cat Quest III is coming in August, and a demo is out now on Switch.

Coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam, it’ll be released on August 8th on Switch as well, which happens to be, by the way, International Cat Day.

The vast open seas of the Purribean are both bountiful and dangerous for any would-be pirates. Explore unique picturesque islands and meet a bevy of meow-sterious characters as you set sail in pursuit of the legendary North Star. Pounce on the opportunity to explore dark caverns and mysterious dungeons as you search for clues or sail on your own purr-fect ship complete with full sails and explosive cannons with a bounty of different ammunition types. Don’t panic when you encounter a horde of nasty Pi-rats, me hearties – play with another buccaneer in local co-op and turn the tables on these would-be plunderers intent on taking your booty for their own.

Regarding the demo, the team says: “Curious cats can test their sea legs and download the Cat Quest III playable demo now on Nintendo Switch. Featuring the game’s opening areas, take your first steps onto tropical islands and meet some of the cast of colourful characters that await you in the full game. Pass a Joy-Con Controller to a friend and enjoy seamless local co-op and begin your epic adventure together”.

Here’s the key features:

RETURN OF THE CAT: The cutest action RPG you know and love returns for a colorful adventure filled with furr-iously fun gameplay! Delve into a paw-geous new world with varied dungeons and biomes to explore, and encounter fierce battles with the newly refined combat system featuring tighter attack combos and weapon swapping. Playable in either solo or local co-op!

SAIL THROUGH THE PURRIBEAN: For the furr-st time in the series, sail the seas and battle in your very own ship! Explore the waters on your ship, seamlessly zip to shore, and traverse the land on paw to hunt booty in the paw-esome pirate world – the Purribean! There’s treasures galore to be found, including new weapons, like the blunderpuss, furr-ocious spells, gla-meow-rous costumes, and more!

X MARKS THE SPOT: Embark on your very own treasure hunt and craft your own story with complete furr-eedom! Choose to explore the deepest corners of the Purribean at your leisure, or say ahoy to a quirky cast of characters and aid them in their quests along the way, in any order! The meow-steries of the Northern Star reach far and wide, and it’s up to you to investigate, gather clues and uncover the many secrets of the Purribean. This (cat’s) tale is yours to make, so weigh anchor and let’s go!

Cat Quest III is coming to PC and consoles on August 8th. Check our review of the previous game, here.