Farming Simulator 25 gets new trailer showcasing machines

A brand new trailer has been released for Farming Simulator 25 which highlights just some of the machines players will get to use. The game features over 400 machines and items from over 150 international brands. This ‘Garage Trailer’ which you can watch below shows off the John Deere S700 Series combine harvester, featuring up to 625 horsepower, and the Case IH Steiger 715 Quadtrac that has 778 hp.

Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

The game releases on November 12, but in the meantime players can get a close-up of the realistic machines in the Farming Simulator 25 machines trailer. It will feature famous brands such as Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and more.

New tool sheds feature various hand tools such as a chainsaw, allowing players to take their tools away from the garage and share them with other players in co-op multiplayer. Bale wrapping supplies will need to be stocked up on so as not to run out, and stretch film and net wraps are also available from brands like Rani Plast, John Deere, and Fendt.

New production chains and products become available as you play, adding more variety to the logistics aspect of Farming Simulator 25. A new cement factory becomes available for projects requiring cement. Players will also be able to grow their own vegetables in greenhouses such as spring onions, garlic, and chilli, then go to sell them at shops in Hutan Pantai.

You can watch the Farming Simulator 25 Garage Trailer to see some of the machines coming to the game below: