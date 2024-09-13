Farming Simulator 25: two more crops announced

Giants Software has announced two more crops for Farming Simulator 25 after the rice and spinach confirmation, and it’s peas and green beans.

The company has confirmed that Farming Simulator 25 will have 25 crops that can be grown on fields by players, while “various tree species and vegetables in greenhouses add even more agricultural variety,” adding that “the number of crops corresponding to the game’s title is a coincidence, the publisher and developer notes.”

It’s fair to say the team behind this one has a good sense of humour, as can be seen in the recently released video: Spinach in 25 seconds, as seen below:

Here’s some more information, from the latest press release:

Cultivating peas & beans

Early in a farmer’s year, peas are planted in March – a month before green beans. They take four months to ripen, and farmers use specialized harvesting equipment to harvest the crop after applying the usual steps to improve yields. Huge machines like the OXBO EPD540E, a self-propelled pea harvester, guarantee a satisfying harvesting season between July and October. Or August and December for green beans.

Rice & spinach with special requirements

New details make rice and spinach even more appealing to farmers who do not shy away from crops that require special attention: Rice and long-grain rice count as two crops with individual needs for water management and equipment for planting and harvesting. Both are planted in paddies, fields deepened for water retention. Spinach is not for farmers who like to sleep in: The leafy crop can be harvested twice a season after being sown once – if farmers are quick. They also have to hurry after harvesting because it can’t be stored and must be sold immediately before it withers.

More details are yet to come

On the way to release, GIANTS Software still has some features to show off. Announced through previews, the creators recently revealed minor features like a new third-person perspective on foot or grazing animals cutting grass on fields.

Farming Simulator 25 will be released on November 12th for PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.