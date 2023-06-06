Farming Simulator 22 gets competitive multiplayer via update

As part of patch 1.10, Farming Simulator 22 is preparing for Season Five, and the multiplayer component has been updated to be competitive.

There are new free competitive modes for all, both in the bale stacking mode, and the arena mode, and the update is live now, as is the launch trailer, which you can see below along with the latest information from the press release.

Stacking Bales for the Highscore

What started out as a joyful highlight at international gaming events, is now playable at home with up to six players competing: stacking square bales of straw on a trailer while a timer applies the same pressure as a high-performance bale press that plays a major role in the Arena Mode. Both are now accessible through the esports entry in the main menu of Farming Simulator 22.

Team-Based Arena Mode Requires Strategy

Known from the FSL, the Arena Mode opens up to everyone, without the requirement of registering for the international esports league. Two teams, consisting of up to three players each, compete for the high score by harvesting wheat, pressing bales and delivering them to their barn. Additional layers of tactical gameplay are ensured through a pick & ban phase, randomized power-ups and multiple strategic approaches possible. There’s also a training mode to make it easy for everyone to check it out – even on their own.

On top of this, GIANTS Software says that season five is starting soon, and although I confess I had to check that it wasn’t April 1st today, the developer says that “season 5 resumes live on stage at FarmCon 23, taking place on July 1st & 2nd in Lauingen, Germany”, with HELM AG a new main sponsor, with a prize pool for teams to compete with up to 200,000 Euros. If you’re so inclined, you can sign up for a chance to get involved at this link.

Farming Simulator 22 is out now for PC and Mac, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.