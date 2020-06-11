Summer in Mara gets a new story trailer ahead of release

Chibig Studio, the developer working on upcoming Summer in Mara has shared a brand new story trailer that provides a little more context to the narratives adventure of Koa, the game’s protagonist.

Summer in Mara is a mixture of farming simulator combined with a story-based adventure. Players will get to explore new islands, make friends and learn more about the evil corporation Elit, which wants to take over the idyllic island of Mara.

As Koa you will be tasked to make the world of Mara a better place with an adventure set around growth and character development achieved through personal experience.

You can watch the trailer below:

Summer in Mara is due for release on 16 June, 2020 and will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release planned for later this year.