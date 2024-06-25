Farming Simulator 25 coming in November to PC and consoles

Giants Software has announced that Farming Simulator 25 is coming to PC and consoles on November 12th, and released some details on the game.

The developer and publisher says that Farming Simulator 25 will add new gameplay features, have visual upgrades, more maps, machines, and “even fresh water to grow rice”, and that it’s coming to PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Check out the newly released cinematic trailer, below:

Virtual farmers manage their agricultural empires in a new, lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies, a North American environment with plenty of open space, or a Central European location with green fields between ponds and rivers. Building their legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer, they can now grow two types of rice, spinach, and other new crops – choosing from well over 20 overall. Buffalos and other animals join the livestock pens, while new production chains and constructions extend business opportunities. More features and details will be revealed soon. Machine enthusiasts enjoy an ensemble of over 400 authentic vehicles, tools & items from more than 150 international top brands. Among them: Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many others. With Asian farming, new types of specialized machines get introduced. All farmers feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade with improved graphics and physics based on the latest and modding-friendly GIANTS Engine 10: Distance fog, enhanced shadows, dynamic weather effects, ground deformation and more boost the immersion of a romantic farming life.

There will be a collector’s edition, detailed as follows:

Farming enthusiasts will want to check out the Farming Simulator 25 Collectors’ Edition: The PC-exclusive box includes a USB ignition lock to start the engines of in-game tractors, a 16-bit Mega Drive inspired version plus a soundtrack CD with 15 original tracks from Chris Hülsbeck for retro lovers, and more.

“Farming is a passion shared by many, both in real life and virtually,” remarks Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software. “Farming Simulator 25 enhances the series with deeper gameplay and greater immersion, becoming the favourite hobby for both experienced farmers and beginners. We cultivate this passion by providing a relaxing, family-friendly, community-oriented, and rewarding experience for everyone.”

Farming Simulator 25 is coming to PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 12th.