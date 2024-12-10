Farming Simulator 23 update number 5 adds new equipment

Giants Software has announced content update 5 for Farming Simulator 23, for both mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

The developer says that it plans to “continue to deliver new content for the mobile version in the future. Fans of the mainline series, busy with Farming Simulator 25, can also expect new content and improvements soon.”

You can check out a new trailer below, showing off the new update, and what’s contained in it, and we’ve also got the official information below that.

The update includes a diverse selection of agricultural equipment, led by the John Deere 9000 Series, a powerful and efficient self-propelled forage harvester, and the New Holland T9.700, the most powerful 4WD tractor New Holland has ever built. The KUHN GA 15131 four-rotor windrower and the Pöttinger HIT 16.18 T tedder add new equipment of particular interest to grassland farmers.

The full list of the four new equipment is:

John Deere 9000 Series (IAP on mobile devices)

New Holland T9.700

KUHN GA 15131

Pöttinger HIT 16.18 T

Grow crops, grow your agricultural empire! Become a modern farmer to operate more than 100 authentic machines by Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & many other acclaimed manufacturers from around the world – offering a wide range of farming activities. Choose what kind of farmer you want to be! There’s a lot more to do after plowing, removing weeds, harvesting crops, or collecting eggs from chicken coops: Produce valuable goods made from your harvest to expand your flourishing business with new factories and production chains! Don’t worry – there is always time to relax and walk around your vast arable land while visuals change through the atmospheric seasons. New and improved in-game tutorials show you the ways of the farm if you’re new to country life. Start farming and let the good times grow!

Farming Simulator 23 is available for Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.