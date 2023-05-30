Farming Simulator 22 DLC pack adds more machines in June

GIANTS Software has announced the Hay & Forage pack for Farming Simulator 22, which will be coming to PC and consoles on June 13th. The pack has chosen the “Sunny time of year” to release, and it’s going to add new brands, specialised machines, modern machines, and more.

Seventeen (17!) new specialised vehicles and tools are included in the Hay & Forage pack, with three new brands: Brielmaier, REFORM, and Reiter, meaning those three will have authentic machinery in the experience. These three add to the existing four (Krone, PÖTTINGER, Rigitrac, and Sepp Knüsel) to make a total of seven.

Here’s the list of new machines coming with the DLC pack:

Brielmaier – Motor Mower S250

KRONE – EasyCut F 320 Highland

KRONE – Swadro S 350 Highland

KRONE – Vendro 820 Highland

PÖTTINGER – JUMBO 8450 DB

PÖTTINGER – TOP 1403 C

REFORM – MOUNTY 110V

REFORM – MULI T8X

REFORM – Metrac

REFORM – PrimAlpin

REFORM – Tipper Unit

Reiter – R3 compact 700

Reiter – R7 rd

Reiter – R9 profi

Rigitrac – SKH 60

Sepp Knüsel – Tornado

Sepp Knüsel – Tornado Plus

Released in November 2021, Farming Simulator 22 got a 7.5/10 from Chris White in his review, where he said: “an immersive agricultural experience. For players who’re willing to spend hours trying to make the most of their farm, it offers a lot. You can choose to focus on your crops, animal husbandry, or forestry. Fans of the series will be grateful for the official implementation of seasons, and the production chains mean there’re even more ways to make money and grow your empire. It doesn’t cater for new players in the same way, but there’s still a hook for amateurs to get going. With some lovely visuals and a faithful simulation of real-life farming, you’re not going to find a better game out there”.

The Hay & Forage pack is part of the “Year 2 season pass” (available now), and there are three more packs and an expansion that are part of that season pass.

Farming Simulator 22 is out now for PC, Mac, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, PlayStation 5. The Hay & Forage pack is available for pre-order now and will be released on June 13th.