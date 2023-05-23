Giants Software has announced that Farming Simulator 23 is now available on Nintendo Switch digitally, and at select retail stores.

The previous titles had been on PC and other consoles, but Farming Simulator 23 is only on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices for now, with Head of Publishing at Giants Software, Boris Stefan, saying “We’re proud to strengthen the series’ position as a figurehead for this family-friendly genre with this new benchmark for mobile farming” and adding that this release “proves that simulation games are not limited to a selection of platforms, but can be played anywhere and anytime.

This new game builds on what Farming Simulator 20 laid down, adding more crops, animals (including a chicken), machines, and maps, as well as gameplay features.

Check out the launch trailer and official word from the press release, below:

Agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry: More than 100 authentically digitized machines from world-renowned manufacturers such as Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & many others let players tackle a variety of relaxing and rewarding activities. The family-friendly experience is located on two new maps, Amberstone and Neubrunn, which change their visuals based on seasons and invite for a stroll with plenty of collectibles. While grapes, olives, and sorghum are added to the selection of overall 14 crops, new gameplay mechanics include plowing and weeding to extend the options to care for fields, as well as production chains. The latter brings a new level of complexity with the ability to produce valuable goods. One of many examples: players can make flour from harvested wheat, which can be used to bake bread or other delicious pastries at the bakery. Farming Simulator 23 adds chickens to cows, horses, pigs, and sheep. Not only because of their precious eggs that tie into the new production chains, the Launch Trailer to accompany the release of the game, makes a chicken the protagonist. The trailer shows the rich diversity of limitless, agricultural fun – from the perspective of escaped poultry.

Farming Simulator 23 is available now on Nintendo Switch.