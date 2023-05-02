Farming Simulator 23 gets its first gameplay video

GIANTS Software has released the first gameplay trailer for Farming Simulator 23, showing improvements and features for the title, due for release on May 23rd for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

It’s been more than three years since Farming Simulator 20 was released for those platforms, and the developer says it wants to improve the scope, gameplay possibilities, and feature list of the new game. It’s little bit confusing, though, because Farming Simulator 22 did come to other consoles and PC, but 23 is Switch and mobile only, it seems.

Check out the trailer, and official word from the press release, below.

At its core, Farming Simulator 23 creates massive opportunities for an agricultural empire with farming, animal husbandry, and forestry. Players have a selection of more than 100 authentically digitised vehicles and tools from renowned manufacturers to seed, grow and harvest 14 different crops. They learn new field mechanics and produce valuable goods: Players expand their businesses and process their harvest into flour and even sell bread at the end to optimise their chosen production chain. Animal husbandry is another huge playground for Farming Simulator 23. Players tend to cows, horses, pigs, sheep, and the newly added chickens, as introduced in the cutting-edge cinematic trailer. Two varied maps inspired by environments in the USA and Europe invite exploration and different farming approaches, while the game remains entertaining and relaxed – the players always choose what kind of farmer they want to be!

The Switch version will also be available at “selected” retail stores, while the mobile version will come to iPhone and iPad (App Store) and Android devices (Google Play Store).

Here’s some of the features you can expect:

130+ real and authentic machines on Switch & 100+ in the mobile version

14 crops to sow, plant, and harvest – now with grapes, olives, and sorghum

A variety of field activities, extended by plowing and weeding

Establish production chains and use powerful trucks to transport your goods!

Tend to farm animals like cows, sheep, and now: chickens!

Enjoy tons of possibilities on two new maps, including collectibles

Tutorial mode, AI helper & a new autoload feature for logs/pallets assist you

Farming Simulator 23 is coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile on May 23rd.