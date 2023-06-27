Farming Simulator 22 premium edition and expansion announced

Giants Software has announced the Farming Simulator 22 premium edition details, and the expansion, available separately.

During this year’s FarmCon, the premium expansion will be presented, but for now there’s a trailer to have a look at. The premium edition will include the game, obviously, six maps, seven content packs, and two expansions. It’ll also include the co-op and competitive multiplayer, which was recently revealed fully.

The premium expansion is available separately, but comes as part of the premium edition, and adds a new map called Zielonka, which is an environment in Central Europe, which the developer says is “perfect to grow vegetables, as carrots, parsnips & red beet are added to the list of overall 20 crops, alongside new factories, and production chains”.

Giants Software also added that it is “authentically digitized with more details than ever, over 35 vehicles and implements extend the fleet. Manufacturers Dewulf, Gorenc, Agrio & WIFO debut in the series, with even more machines by BEDNAR, Fiat, GRIMME, Kverneland, SaMASZ & others”.

The comprehensive Premium Edition of Farming Simulator 22 also contains the following packs: Antonio Carraro Pack, Kubota Pack, Vermeer Pack, Göweil Pack, Hay & Forage Pack, as well as two yet-to-be-announced packs. Furthermore, the forestry-focused Platinum Expansion that introduced Volvo to the series and featured many other brands, gameplay mechanics, a new map, and more is also included alongside the Premium Expansion.

When Chris White played it, he said that “Farming Simulator 22 is an immersive agricultural experience. For players who’re willing to spend hours trying to make the most of their farm, it offers a lot. You can choose to focus on your crops, animal husbandry, or forestry. Fans of the series will be grateful for the official implementation of seasons, and the production chains mean there’re even more ways to make money and grow your empire. It doesn’t cater for new players in the same way, but there’s still a hook for amateurs to get going. With some lovely visuals and a faithful simulation of real-life farming, you’re not going to find a better game out there”.

Farming Simulator 22 is out now, but the premium edition is coming to PC, Mac, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 14th.