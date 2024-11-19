Farming Simulator 25 has already sold 2 million copies

Giants Software has announced that despite only launching a week ago, Farming Simulator 25 has sold two million copies.

This means that it’s already beaten the 1.5million copies of Farming Simulator 22 that were sold in that game’s first week, thus making it up by 30%. Thanks to this large number of copies sold, we’ve got a load of quotes from the team to share, as well as the launch trailer in case you missed it.

Giants says that: “On launch day, it outperformed other new releases on Steam’s “Top Sellers” chart, with more than 125,000 virtual farmers playing simultaneously, tilling fields solo or cooperatively in multiplayer. That number jumped to 135,000 on the first weekend. Not included are players who were not playing at the same time during the day and on other platforms.”

“When our ambitious self-publishing journey started with Farming Simulator 22, we were already overjoyed by the resonance of our unique, engaged, and passionate community,” Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software, said.

Stefan continued: “Farming Simulator 25 marks our most successful launch yet and proves that our bond with the community has grown even stronger. Their enthusiasm and support is not only at the heart of our success, but a driving force behind our continued commitment to delivering an unparalleled and satisfying farming experience. The launch was just the start for FS25.”

The press release also adds that: “Including the other main games of the series, GIANTS Software also reports more than 40 million copies of Farming Simulator sold worldwide.”

The game is going to get more content, too, as per the following statement:

Farming Simulator 25 will receive constant updates to extend and improve as GIANTS Software provides free content updates, patches, and other updates in addition to new packs and expansions for the family-friendly game. The already available Year 1 Season Pass includes three official packs as well as one major expansion, which becomes available to pass owners as soon as the content is released. The developers also hands-on test user-creations by the community, with mods to be released on the official in-game ModHub regularly. More information and announcements regarding Farming Simulator 25 will follow soon.

Farming Simulator 25 is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.