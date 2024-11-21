Guntouchables is the next game from Ghost Ship Publishing

Ghost Ship Publishing, the developer behind Deep Rock Galactic, has announced Guntouchables, a new shooter from developer Game Swing.

Guntouchables is an “online cooperative action roguelike shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world for 1-4 players”, says the team, adding: “In the apocalyptic disaster of their dreams, this group of plucky preppers will need to stick to their guns and clean up the consequences of an experiment gone wrong. Guntouchables will be launching into Early Access on Steam in Spring 2025”.

Developed by Game Swing, in Guntouchables the world has been overrun by a throng of hostile, bloodthirsty mutants, and here to save the day are the only heroes the world has left: Doomsday Preppers! Ready to say “I told you so” with an armful of guns and a closet full of toilet roll, this eclectic mix of disaster-ready survivors must band together to reclaim the world and defeat the constantly mutating hordes. This team of discount earth defenders features four different survivors, including Marcus the Doctor, Karen the Scouter, Mr. Bang the Commando and Alfred the Sharpshooter. Each character has a distinctive set of skills and unique upgrades to unlock, bringing tactics, synergies and builds to master. Guntouchables features a roguelike gameplay loop with a twist: as you evolve into a mutant slaying machine — your foes will mutate alongside you! As players fight to survive through each mission collecting upgrades and consumables for their run, they will also need to decide how their enemies grow stronger as well. With every great reward comes great risk, meaning each run will bring with it new challenges, new arsenals, and new threats.

Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Publishing, says of the title reveal: “Guntouchables is a great fit for Ghost Ship Publishing, with all the addictive elements that we love about co-op shooters. We can’t wait to see the community Game Swing builds around it.”

Martin Kai Sommer, CEO of Game Swing, also comments: “Joining the Ghost Ship Publishing family is a dream come true. We’ve spent over a decade developing entertaining multiplayer games, and Guntouchables is the culmination of everything we have learnt so far.”

Guntouchables is coming to early access PC in Spring 2025.