Mandragora release date announced, coming in 2025

Primal Game Studio and Knights Peak have announced the release date for highly anticipated MetroidVania, Mandragora, and it’s coming in 2025. It may come as a surprise given how polished the demo is on Steam, but the release date is April 17th, 2025.

The team has also announced pre-order details, as well as the digital deluxe edition, which is going to let people who purchase it get to play the game early, but in a unique way.

So again, the full release date for Mandragora is April 17th, 2025. However, there will be two “extensive PC preview phases” for pre-order holders. One will be in November, and the second is “expected in February”. Knights Peak says “pre-order holders will be able to experience handpicked parts of the game and help make Mandragora an outstanding gaming experience”.

Here’s the details on the standard pre-order version:

Mandragora (Full Game: April 17th, 2025)

Preview #1 Access

Preview #2 Access (Early 2025)

Preorder-Armor-Cosmetic-Set & Preorder Pet Follower

Additional Quest

And here’s details on Mandragora – Digital Deluxe Edition

All pre-order benefits, including both playable Previews

Deluxe-Armor-Cosmetic-Set & Deluxe-Pet Follower

Digital Orchestral OST

Digital Artbook

The Mandragora and Mandragora – Digital Deluxe Edition will be available to preorder from November 20th on Steam and Epic Games Store for Windows-PC. Further details on the exclusive preorder content of the Mandragora and Digital Deluxe Edition as well as on Mandragora for consoles will be revealed soon. n Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to monsters. The people of Faelduum hide behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Players will journey through a world in decline, slowly succumbing to the damaging effects of Entropy. They will fight vicious creatures, challenge nightmarish bosses, meet new allies and enemies, and make harsh moral choices. The game offers many paths worth taking, each with its own unique challenges and rewards.

Here’s the key features for the game, too:

Six Character classes with unique talent trees, passive skills and 200+ active skill upgrades

Face off against fearsome foes including 15 brutal Bosses and 19 challenging Mini Bosses

Narrative crafted by Brian Mitsoda including alternate endings forged by the player

Soundtrack composed by Christos Antoniou (Septicflesh) and performed by the FILMharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Mandragora is coming to PC on April 17th, 2025.