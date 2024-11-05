Nikoderiko: The Magical World gets new video

Knights Peak and VEA Games have revealed a new video for their recently released platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World. The video highlights what players will get to do and see in the colourful platformer, such as fresh gameplay mechanics, boss battles, and vibrant levels.
Join Niko and Luna on a journey to save a magical island from the evil Baron Grimbald in Nikoderiko: The Magical World, a charming platforming game! Play on your own, or burst into this vibrant adventure together with a friend in couch co-op.
Some of the key features of Nikoderiko: The Magical World include:
- Run, jump, ground pound, slide and ride as the treasure-hunting mongoose Niko and Luna! Venture through 2.5D levels packed with platforming thrills, minecart rides, wild chases, underwater odysseys, and even classic 3D segments.
- Brave the depths of the Dry Sea, the frosty climes of Snowland, and the mystery of Magic Wood, and always be on the lookout for secret collectibles and new paths. Whether you’re a classic platformer fan or just jumping in for a new adventure, there’s something for everyone and plenty to discover!
- Ride animal friends to new places, or use their special attacks to fight! Charge foes with Boaris the Boar, hop on Todd the Toad for lofty leaps and venom attacks, gallop into subaquatic action with Oceanis the Seahorse, or get prehistoric by chewing up enemies with Dino.
- The music of this magical world is brought to life by legendary composer David Wise, known for his work on iconic platformer soundtracks. Plug in, turn up the volume, and let the magical melodies of Nikoderiko take you back to a golden age of platforming!
You can watch the trailer below:
