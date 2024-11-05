Nikoderiko: The Magical World gets new video

Knights Peak and VEA Games have revealed a new video for their recently released platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World. The video highlights what players will get to do and see in the colourful platformer, such as fresh gameplay mechanics, boss battles, and vibrant levels.

Join Niko and Luna on a journey to save a magical island from the evil Baron Grimbald in Nikoderiko: The Magical World, a charming platforming game! Play on your own, or burst into this vibrant adventure together with a friend in couch co-op.

Some of the key features of Nikoderiko: The Magical World include: