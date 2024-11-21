Nubs! release window announced, new trailer released

Developer Rangtang along with Glowfish Interactive has announced the release window for multiplayer arena brawler, Nubs!, coming in 2025. It’s coming in Q2, the team has confirmed, while showing off a new trailer during the MIX Fall Showcase.

Rangtang says the trailer shows off “more chaotic gameplay, including a wide variety of weapons and customization options for players”.

Check it out, below:

The MIX Showcase trailer also demonstrates a variety of costumes players can choose from — will you be bonking your -mates as a chicken? Or how about a pirate?! And since a Nub without a weapon is like a fish out of water, chests containing weapons and buffs will be scattered about the arena. Arm your Nub with the Burny-Stick to shoot fireballs from afar, a Giga-Pointer-Popper with its barely controllable volley of arrows, or a Ka-brrr bomb to inconvenience your enemies by freezing them. Then strengthen yourself or your weapons with a buff to, for instance, become faster or shoot more fireballs! More is MORE!! Besides the maps visible in the trailer — Flaming Fiesta and Funky Frogwood — more will be available to wreak havoc in when the game launches. Glowfish Interactive and Rangatang will also be cooperating closely with the Nubs! community to finetune the gameplay and create more weapons, for instance. The first ever beta test will take place on December 14th and 15th. Those who want to be part of the chaos can make sure to join the game’s Discord to receive a notification once testing is available. More information about Nubs! will also be revealed here.

Glowfish Interactive and Rangatang are actually co-developing the title, and the team is made up of ex-Awesomenauts developers, so it should hopefully be pretty good, as that did multiplayer very well, back in 2012.

Nubs! is expected to release Q2 2025 on PC.