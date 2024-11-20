REDACTED has gotten a PS5 Pro update

The developers behind The Callisto Protocol have announced their latest game, REDACTED, is getting PS5 Pro support via a new update.

Announced via a new trailer, the developer says: “Get ready to massacre monsters, race your rivals, and combat corpses in the critically acclaimed roguelike, REDACTED, now available on PS5 Pro in 4K at 120 FPS with Supersampling and 8K at 60 FPS.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple – get to the last escape pod and get out alive! Fight through dozens of unique enemies and challenging environmental hazards as you battle your way out of the prison. But you aren’t the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals – a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more – can’t wait to step over your corpse and save themselves. Only one of you can make it off the moon – make sure it’s you!

As you can see, even with the PS5 Pro you’ve got options between 4K with a 120fps refresh rate (with PSSR), or 8K at 60fps. Now I’ve no idea if anyone has 8K TV sets out there, but it sounds impressive.

In our review, Mick scored the game 8/10 and said: “It may borrow heavily from the Hades idea bucket, but it has enough of its own personality to stand out in an increasingly crowded genre. It also feels really good to play, with satisfying combat and some interesting elemental abilities among the Experiments. It’s not easy-going either, so even fans of the genre will be challenged at times by the sheer number of enemies and hazards. A strong core loop will keep you coming back for more, and there’s plenty of rewards for those who do give it their all to get away.”

REDACTED is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.