Towers of Aghasba gets Developer Spotlight with Ghibli veteran

Towers of Aghasba is only two weeks away, and a new developer spotlight video has been released with Studio Ghibli artist, Yoichi Nishikawa. The open world fantasy is filled with plenty of beautifully designed creatures and characters, and hand-painted backgrounds that bring the world to life, and that is partly thanks to Nishikawa.

Decades after the Shimu people were forced to flee their homeland due to the invasion of a mysterious force known as the Withered, the Shimu have returned to reclaim their rightful home: the fantastical island of AGHASBA. As junior architect, it’s your job to rebuild the villages of your once-mighty civilization as well as nurse Aghasba’s once-thriving ecosystems back to life.

Yoichi Nishikawa has worked on over 30 films and animated shows which include The Boy and the Heron and Howl’s Moving Castle. He was interviewed for Dreamlit Games, talking about how he initially wasn’t sure how his work would be adapted for Towers of Aghasba, but ended up being impressed with how his anime-style backgrounds were rendered in the 3D game world.

On top of the interview (which you can watch below), the pre-order bonuses have been announced for everyone who grabs Towers of Aghasba before launch in Early Access. These bonuses are also available to anyone who purchases it within the first month of release. The exclusive content includes:

Custom Harelope Mount Design | Ride across the lands of Aghasba in style with a unique design for your majestic harelope mount

5 Unique Decorations

3 Exclusive Masks

Players will be able to dive into the fantastical world from November 19 on both Steam and PlayStation 5 for £29.99. As for the interview with artist Yoichi Nishikawa, here it is: