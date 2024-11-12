Train Sim World 5 gets first route add-on

The first Train Sim World 5 route add-on releases today, and it is the MBTA Commuter line between downtown Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts. The new HSP46 diesel locomotive has also arrived with stop-start efficient engine modes, a sleek body stle, and modern cab controls.

Take on new challenges and new roles as you master the tracks and trains of iconic cities across 3 new routes. Immerse yourself in the ultimate rail hobby and embark on your next journey. From sleek, tilting marvels to the grunt of mighty, modern diesels – The Rails are Yours in Train Sim World 5!

Players will also be able to become familiar with some new modes in Train Sim World 5 courtesy of the route add-on DLC, such as Conductor Mode (Guard Mode). In this new mode, players will be able to check tickets and manage the door controls. For the MBTA Commuter, this is achieved in the new bi-level commuter coaches and the single-level coaches brought over from the previous route.

For those players who already own the previous Boston – Providence route add-on for Train Sim World 5, they’ll also be able to ‘Route Hop’ between both Boston routes, aiming to make the transition between the two New England experiences seamless. The journey will feature authentic scenery and stations like Fenway Park, the oldest baseball stadium in the US. Players will be able to hunt down collectibles and take passengers to and from the ball game. Finally, for those owning other USA routes, they’ll be able to work the CSX freight trains between Framingham and Worcester.

The DLC is available for £29.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.