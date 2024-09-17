Train Sim World 5 launches with a brand-new game mode

Developer Dovetail Games has announced that Train Sim World 5 is out now, and includes a brand-new game mode, as well as much more. The game will feature new trains and three new routes: London, Frankfurt, and Los Angeles.

Hitting PC, PlayStation, and Xbox today, Train Sim World 5 will include “conductor mode”, which is “long requested by players” and after being trialled in two back catalogue routes, is now a full game mode within the three core routes. This mode, says Dovetail, gives “players the chance to check tickets, operate doors and keep bags clear of the aisles whilst the AI does all the driving. Route Hopping, available to those with selected routes in their collection, allows for seamless transition between routes that share a common location, resulting in gameplay sessions that can last up to 200 miles across three route Add-ons.”

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Making use of these features and Train Sim World’s core driving experience are the three new city-centric routes covering London, Los Angeles and Frankfurt. Germany’s high-speed, tilting ICE-T is added to the fleet for the first time and joins America’s biofuel powered Metrolink MP36PH-3C. Britain railfans will rejoice at the inclusion of the West Coast Main Line and Deluxe Edition players can tilt their way through Wembley, Watford and down to Milton Keynes in the innovative, iconic Avanti West Coast Pendolino. A Free Starter Pack, containing just the Training Center ‘test track’ route and four trains, will be available to download and keep permanently until 17 th October. Train Sim World 5: Standard Edition, featuring the three core routes, is also available to Game Pass players. Beyond Train Sim World 5, Dovetail Games continue work on their recently announced VR title coming exclusively to Meta Quest and Roblox players will soon be able jump into Train Sim World Tycoon. Both of these were revealed in the recent Dovetail Direct livestream event in August.

Matt Peddlesden, Train Sim World 5’s Executive Producer: “Two innovative trains that feature tilting capability, the Class 390 Pendolino and the DB ICE-T, and the brand-new Conductor Mode make for a entirely new gameplay experience in this substantial new edition of Train Sim World. These, alongside many other awesome features and enhancements give players exciting new things to do and some of the most requested trains and routes to enjoy them on!”

Train Sim World 5 is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.