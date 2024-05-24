Train Simulator Classic 2024 out now

To celebrate 15 years of Train Simulator Classic, Dovetail Games has released Train Simulator Classic 2024 with a free performance update and more. Along with an upgrade to its performance, there is also a new routes collection for players to purchase. For those players who purchase the Deluxe Edition, they will receive the exclusive ’15th Anniversary Scenario Pack’ which features 15 new scenarios and three iconic locomotives like the LNER Peppercorn Class A2 ‘Blue Peter.’

Train Simulator Classic 2024 allows railfans to journey to five countries, take a tour of over 450 km of rails reaching from the breathtaking scenery of the North Wales Coast Line in the UK, through Germany, France and Austria to the USA capital riding the Northeast Corridor.

Some of the key features for Train Simulator Classic 2024 include:

Learn with the Train Simulator Academy

Explore 479 km (298 miles) of authentic routes across 5 countries Bahnstrecke Riesa – Dresden LGV: Marseille – Avignon Mittenwaldbahn: Garmisch-Partenkirchen – Innsbruck Northeast Corridor: Washington DC – Baltimore North Wales Coast Line: Crewe – Holyhead

Drive 12 officially licensed locomotives Amtrak Acela I Amtrak ACS-64 BR Class 158 Sprinter in TFW livery BR Class 175 Coradia in TFW & Unbranded Trains Wales liveries BR Class 221 Super Voyager in Avanti West Coast livery DB BR 101 DB BR 146.0 DB BR 146.2 DB BR 189 DB BR 442 ‘Talent 2’ ÖBB 2016 TGV Duplex in SNCF livery

Wide range of rolling stock with Amfleet equipment, DB coaches, freight cars and more

40 Career scenarios with varied rail experiences await

Realistic signalling, safety systems and locomotive controls

Train Simulator Editor creative tool

Full Steam Workshop support

Dovetail Games has also introduced a Rail Subscription for Train Simulator Classic 2024 for £8.99. It provides access to the base game along with a selection of curated DLC featuring a range of fan favourites and developer picks, totalling a whopping £200. It’s perfect for train enthusiasts or those with a penchant for chilling out and riding some of the world’s most beautiful railways.