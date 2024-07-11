Train Sim World 4 new addon revamps a line and adds a new train

Developer Dovetail Games has announced some new content for Train Sim World 4, adding a new train, and revamping other elements.

In the video below, you can get a first look at the revamped Cathcart Circle Line route add-on, which is available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5. The developer says: “The Cathcart Circle Line route Add-on was first released for Train Sim World 2 and receives a complete remaster to bring it up to Train Sim World 4’s standards, including the latest lighting and scenery improvements at a number of key locations, including Glasgow Central and Shields Depot.”

Players of both Train Sim World 4 and the previously released Cathcart Circle Line will be able to take control of this train, featuring a modern interactive screen and working foldable gangways across new services implemented into an overhauled timetable. Players that already own both Train Sim World 4 and the Cathcart Circle route will receive these extensive upgrades completely free, whilst the additional timetable services and new Class 380 come as a separate, new purchase as a loco Add-on. The remaster is the second such initiative in the TSW4 campaign, with the West Somerset Railway previously getting the same treatment.

Elsewhere, the ScotRail Class 380 EMU addon (also on all formats) adds the trains of the same name. The team says: “The striking, modern Class 380 EMUs were actually first introduced onto Scottish rails some 14 years ago but retain their sleek appearance with the unusually angled corridor connections and pointy headlight clusters at each of the cab ends.”

The developer adds that: “Scottish railfans keen to get to grips with virtual trains have a lot to look forward to, with ScotRail’s Class 158 soon to release courtesy of Skyhook Games. The Fife Circle route Add-on, featuring the iconic Forth Bridge, also arrived in TSW4 earlier this year.”

Train Sim World 4 is out now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.