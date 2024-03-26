Train Sim World 4 adds Fife Circle Line route via add-on

The world of Train Sim World 4 has gotten a bit bigger, after releasing the Fife Circle Line route add-on to the game. The full title of the Train Sim World 4 add-on is “Fife Circle Line: Edinburgh – Markinch via Dunfermline & Kirkcaldy route”, and it’s out now for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, costing £29.99.

The stretch of line is 52 miles long and goes between Edinburgh Waverley and Markinch, “covering both the Loop Line and the Main Line via Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Kirkaldy”, says Rivet Games. The team also says as part of the experience “in-train announcements will feature in the Class 170 and owners of the previous Scottish route Edinburgh – Glasgow (also by Rivet Games) will be able to operate additional Class 385 services between Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket”.

In the real world, an extension of this route is scheduled to reopen in June as part of the Levenmouth rail link, which will run along the former Leven Branch Line, which closed to passengers in 1969. Once the Leven branch has reopened, Rivet Games will begin work on adding this into the route Add-on as part of a post-release update. The ScotRail class 158 is also planned to be made available for this route later this year as an additional loco Add-on, courtesy of Skyhook Games.

Jasper Holzapfel, of Rivet Games: “We’re always proud to recreate a route close to home, and had a lot of fun bringing the virtual recreation of Fife Circle, and the Class 170 to life!”.

This is a licensed partner, in ScotRail, and Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “It’s fantastic to see the world famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife circle addition to Train Sim World 4″, adding “ScotRail regularly operate the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game”.

Train Sim World 4 is out now for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.