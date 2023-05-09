Train Sim World 3 adds Derbyshire railway line

Train Sim World 3: Peak Forest Railway: Ambergate – Chinley & Buxton has brought Derbyshire railway line back to life. The latest add-on also features period steam locomotives.

This new Train Sim World 3 add-on will reconnect the now segmented line, which means you can drive trains through Matlock and onto Hassop, Buxton, and Chapel-en-le-Frith. Nowadays, in real-life, the developer says the line is split into various uses: “from an extant passenger branch line (to Matlock) to a heritage railway, a footpath / cycle track and parts of a dedicated freight line”.

Check out the Peak Forest Railway trailer, and the official word on this add-on from the press release, below:

Running on the route is a new addition to the Train Sim World steam fleet – the LMS Fowler Class 4F. This locomotive, of which only three remain in preservation, represents the fading light of the steam era in Derbyshire. Banking operations appear in game, a unique feature for this route, helping the heavy limestone trains formed of ICI Hopper Wagons. Also included in Peak Forest Railway are the LMS Jubilee, LMS Stanier 8F, Mk1 Coaches, freight wagons and 20t Brake Van from Train Sim World’s first steam focused route: Spirit of Steam. Though significant portions of the route have since been taken up, Derbyshire locals and keen walkers may be familiar with several locations along the way. Between Ambergate and Matlock, the line is still in use as a branch line running through Whatstandwell, Cromford and Matlock Bath and from Matlock to Rowsley, is part of a heritage railway: Peak Rail. Other stations had already closed by the 60s at Hassop, Great Longstone and Monsal Dale. Today, Hassop Station is a tearoom and café for walkers and cyclists along the Monsal Trail, which runs along an 8.5-mile stretch of this railway route. The possibility of the line reopening to Buxton was even raised in a recent public meeting at Chapel-en-le-Frith town hall.

Train Sim World 3 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and this new add-on is available for £29.99 / $39.99 / €35.99.