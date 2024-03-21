Catan – Console Edition: Cities & Knights out now, adds new rules

Dovetail Games has announced that Catan – Console Edition: Cities & Knights is out now, adding new rules, mechanics, and more to the popular game.

The developer says “the stakes are much higher this time around as players must not only try to beat their opponents but must also work together to face down the wider threat of a barbarian horde that is descending upon the Island of Catan”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The Cities & Knights expansion and the official console version of the international board game hit has been in development courtesy of Dovetail Games, with help from Nomad Games. Cities & Knights is one of the most popular expansions among avid Catan players looking for a more complex gaming experience. It has remained a firm fan favourite since its release as an expansion to the original Catan board game back in 1998 and this new console version faithfully replicates this experience, staying true to the original. Players must improve their cities by transforming them into burgeoning metropolises through new and essential commodities: paper, coin, and cloth. In turn, players must also rally and upgrade their knights and work to inhibit other players as they try to improve their own cities. All of this serves to repel barbarian invasions where the size of the horde depends on the total number of cities on the board. All players must pool together the total strength of their knights for the wider defence of Catan, with the weakest player seeing their city sacked and reduced to a settlement. Catan has always been about playing together and with the Card Companion on smartphones, players can all gather around one TV without the risk of seeing the resources that others have. Online play utilises Cross-play to ensure players can enjoy Catan – Console Edition: Cities & Knights together with players on other consoles.

The team says that “Cities & Knights also serves as the final piece of content that makes up the complete Season Pass”, adding that “for a single discounted cost, players will get complete access to The Helpers expansion, three seasonal content packs (“Reap & Sow: Fall Content Pack”, “Ice & Snow: Winter Content Pack”, and “Bloom & Grow: Spring Content Pack”) as well as Cities & Knights”.

That said, the season pass is not available on Nintendo Switch.

Catan – Console Edition is available right now on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.